Synovus Financial Corp Increases Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,626,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,597,352,000 after buying an additional 709,088 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 887,217 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $330,488,000 after buying an additional 239,926 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 568,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,757,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 478,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,342,000 after buying an additional 99,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 424,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,983,000 after buying an additional 65,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POOL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.00.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 9,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.97, for a total value of $4,142,670.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,387,409.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,511,655.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $435.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $244.91 and a 1 year high of $449.44. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. Pool had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 71.77%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.