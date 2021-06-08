Synovus Financial Corp Lowers Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,323 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC opened at $137.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.99. The firm has a market cap of $70.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $139.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.00.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

