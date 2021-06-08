Synovus Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,574 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in STERIS by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in STERIS by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 39,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,542,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 973.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,649,000 after buying an additional 60,221 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in STERIS by 175.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in STERIS by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 328,185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,513,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total value of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JMP Securities increased their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $193.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05 and a beta of 0.55. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $146.12 and a 12-month high of $216.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.48.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

