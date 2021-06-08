Synovus Financial Corp Sells 28,989 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,989 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,420,000. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 75,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $76.29 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.70.

