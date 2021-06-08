Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $102.93 million-107.05 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.75 million.

Shares of Sypris Solutions stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $3.53. 136,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,750,662. The firm has a market cap of $75.79 million, a P/E ratio of 353.00 and a beta of 1.52. Sypris Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $7.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The auto parts company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.61 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 0.43%.

In related news, insider Rebecca R. Eckert sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.18, for a total value of $98,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,154.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 50.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

