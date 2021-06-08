Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.230-3.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,146,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,434. Sysco has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.67.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.38.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

