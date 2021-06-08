Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.230-3.430 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:SYY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,146,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,434. Sysco has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.67.
Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sysco will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $85.38.
In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $392,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Sysco
Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.
