Tadpole Finance (TAD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $56,406.00

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. Over the last week, Tadpole Finance has traded 6% higher against the US dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $13.39 or 0.00039788 BTC on exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a total market cap of $3.08 million and $56,406.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.92 or 0.00065155 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.75 or 0.00245943 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.14 or 0.00226313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $418.21 or 0.01242987 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,497.32 or 0.99559903 BTC.

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tadpole Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

