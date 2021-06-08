Tael (WABI) Price Reaches $0.0621 on Top Exchanges

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tael has traded 24.2% lower against the dollar. One Tael coin can now be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major exchanges including $34.91, $62.56, $24.72 and $18.11.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00071949 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003036 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00026743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.19 or 0.00998521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3,182.93 or 0.09654548 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00050952 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

