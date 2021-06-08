Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stake Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,371 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $19,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 77.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter worth approximately $2,591,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 41,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after purchasing an additional 25,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,825 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $184.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.78 and a 12-month high of $214.91.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTWO. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.89.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

