Talaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TALS) Shares Down 4.1%

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.54 and last traded at $17.84. 4,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 218,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.61.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Talaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get Talaris Therapeutics alerts:

In other Talaris Therapeutics news, major shareholder Longitude Capital Partners Iii bought 235,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $3,995,000.00.

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Talaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.