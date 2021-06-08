Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TALO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

NYSE:TALO opened at $16.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 3.34. Talos Energy has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $16.81.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.17). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 111.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Talos Energy will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,242,282.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 465,825 shares of company stock worth $6,774,837 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TALO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,089,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,385 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,321,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,955,000 after purchasing an additional 977,468 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,324,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,990,000 after purchasing an additional 483,666 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2,372.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 436,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 418,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $2,125,000. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

