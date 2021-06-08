Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,323 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $312,934.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,017.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 215,933 shares of company stock worth $18,892,717 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $88.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.24 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.24. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 6.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

