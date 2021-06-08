Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $260 million-270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.50 million.

Shares of TH traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.13. The company had a trading volume of 393,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,689. The company has a market cap of $418.10 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Target Hospitality has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $4.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 million. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 41.40% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Hospitality will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised Target Hospitality from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Target Hospitality from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target Hospitality from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Target Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.44.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Target Hospitality stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.11% of Target Hospitality worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

