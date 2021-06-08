Target (NYSE:TGT) Upgraded by UBS Group to Buy

Target (NYSE:TGT) was upgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $265.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $210.00. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.06.

NYSE:TGT opened at $230.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $212.24. Target has a 52 week low of $114.81 and a 52 week high of $232.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $1.44. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total value of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,218 shares of company stock worth $9,483,744. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,373,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Target by 1,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after buying an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Target by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,555,375,000 after buying an additional 2,462,178 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Target by 619.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,658,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $328,533,000 after buying an additional 1,428,121 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in Target by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,595,477 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $634,710,000 after buying an additional 1,288,000 shares during the period. 78.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

