Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

TWODF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Taylor Wimpey stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53. Taylor Wimpey has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $2.60.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

