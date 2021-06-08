TD Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet (TSE:CJT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a C$230.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 33.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CJT. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Cargojet to C$226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Cargojet from C$225.00 to C$230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$245.77.

Get Cargojet alerts:

CJT stock traded down C$1.06 on Tuesday, reaching C$172.46. 81,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,279. Cargojet has a one year low of C$134.64 and a one year high of C$250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.21, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of C$2.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 805.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$177.52.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.71. The firm had revenue of C$160.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$150.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 5.8800002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$185.00, for a total transaction of C$758,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$911,125.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.