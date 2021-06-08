Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 1,047 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 423,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.07% of The Progressive worth $40,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in The Progressive by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in The Progressive by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 139,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 278.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The Progressive stock opened at $96.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $75.00 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.31.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.