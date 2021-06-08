Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 119,964 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,466,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,964 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.22% of Vipshop worth $43,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new stake in Vipshop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Vipshop by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 44.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.20.

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $14.86 and a 52-week high of $46.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.12.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $2.07. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

