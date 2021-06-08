Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 55,184 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 89.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,184 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $31,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $72,732,000 after purchasing an additional 199,137 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 610,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $144,967,000 after buying an additional 20,124 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $274.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.02. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $166.00 and a 52-week high of $295.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.60. The firm has a market cap of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

In other news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.