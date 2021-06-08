Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires Shares of 2,990,000 Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPAU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,870,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $519,000. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $2,158,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $999,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

Shares of OHPAU stock opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.98.

Orion Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

