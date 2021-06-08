Teacher Retirement System of Texas Boosts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,320,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,468 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.2% of Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Johnson & Johnson worth $217,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 277,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 47.1% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.5% in the first quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 65,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

