Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 104,268 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 44.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 336,258 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,268 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of D.R. Horton worth $29,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,509. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $92.33 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.93 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.65.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

