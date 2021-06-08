Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 180,188 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 497.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 180,188 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.19% of Celanese worth $32,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Seascape Capital Management increased its stake in Celanese by 0.4% in the first quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 3.6% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. SRB Corp increased its stake in Celanese by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 2.0% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celanese by 1.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $165.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.63 and a fifty-two week high of $171.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.43.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CE. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

In related news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total transaction of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.