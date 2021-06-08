Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 3,039,076 Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 645.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,509,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,039,076 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.20% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $49,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,795,000 after acquiring an additional 76,306,607 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 874.0% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,260,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,787,000 after purchasing an additional 24,461,921 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 826.2% during the 1st quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 19,076,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,074,000 after purchasing an additional 17,017,033 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 2,045.6% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 17,813,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,392,000 after purchasing an additional 16,983,435 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,853,000 after purchasing an additional 94,464 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EDU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. CLSA began coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.99.

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $8.87 on Tuesday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.71 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

