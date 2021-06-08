Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,727 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Dollar General worth $37,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $799,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Bank of The West grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 9,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DG. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.42.

DG opened at $206.00 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $208.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.63. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

