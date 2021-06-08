Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,709 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,817 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.10% of Lennar worth $30,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at about $283,296,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Lennar by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,571,000 after acquiring an additional 130,371 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,297,000 after buying an additional 88,065 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,058,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,106,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,012,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,191,000 after buying an additional 90,195 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $95.76 on Tuesday. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $57.09 and a 52-week high of $110.61. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.31.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

