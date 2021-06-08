Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $30.72 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 51.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,775 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.11% of The Kroger worth $30,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its holdings in The Kroger by 100.0% during the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Kroger during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 243,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,541. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KR opened at $38.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

KR has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

