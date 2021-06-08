Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $38.44 Million Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 31.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,224 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.11% of Xcel Energy worth $38,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $525,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,215,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,018,000 after purchasing an additional 145,892 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

Shares of XEL opened at $70.12 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.23 and a 12 month high of $76.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.12. The company has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 121,101 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $8,684,152.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,014,754.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David T. Hudson sold 9,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total transaction of $683,157.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,204 shares of company stock worth $10,746,275 over the last three months. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.