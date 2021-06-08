Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 199.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 170,045 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.19% of Raymond James worth $31,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Raymond James by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Raymond James by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Raymond James by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Raymond James by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Raymond James by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total transaction of $245,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,133.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott A. Curtis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $1,180,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,396,525.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,452 shares of company stock worth $3,153,778 in the last three months. 10.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Shares of RJF opened at $130.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a one year low of $64.98 and a one year high of $138.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.62.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

