Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $46.79 Million in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMBL. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bumble in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BMBL. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on shares of Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Bumble in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

NASDAQ BMBL opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.39. Bumble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.72. The company had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 117,500 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.81 per share, with a total value of $5,030,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $42.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

