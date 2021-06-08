Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 66,221 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 619,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,221 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.15% of Yum China worth $36,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Yum China by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Yum China by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Yum China by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Yum China by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.34.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $68.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.81. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $418,572.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

