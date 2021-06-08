Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 571,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 57,941 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $36,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.2% in the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 1,264,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,702,000 after acquiring an additional 126,918 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $7,071,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.5% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

GILD stock opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $79.31. The company has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a PE ratio of 293.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.22.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total value of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,404 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,156.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

