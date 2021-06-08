Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,221 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.09% of Align Technology worth $39,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Align Technology by 150.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $18,551,916.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $622.75.

Align Technology stock opened at $580.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $237.24 and a fifty-two week high of $647.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $583.29.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

Recommended Story: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.