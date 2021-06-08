Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,654 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.34% of Allegion worth $38,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the first quarter worth $131,548,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the fourth quarter worth $91,348,000. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 20.7% in the first quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,575,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,570,000 after buying an additional 441,525 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 2,556.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 346,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,360,000 after buying an additional 333,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $836,277,000 after buying an additional 287,390 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $492,901.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,292,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

ALLE stock opened at $138.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $94.01 and a twelve month high of $144.76. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.58.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The business had revenue of $694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 28.18%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric, and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

