Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,092 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.05% of Illinois Tool Works worth $36,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 747,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,495,000 after buying an additional 22,971 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 8,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

ITW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $233.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.34 and a 12-month high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.