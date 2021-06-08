Teacher Retirement System of Texas Raises Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 62.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,078 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 354,198 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $30,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,969 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at $2,208,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 11,240 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 20,892 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,401 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FCX opened at $41.26 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.08.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

