Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,630 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.12% of Veeva Systems worth $46,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Veeva Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.65.

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $218,635.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,353.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total value of $273,593.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,185 shares of company stock valued at $2,937,024. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $291.45 on Tuesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.88 and a 52 week high of $325.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.68. The company has a market capitalization of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 123.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

