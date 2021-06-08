Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 27,889 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 27,889 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in salesforce.com were worth $49,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 182,970 shares of company stock worth $41,692,961 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $238.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $220.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $171.27 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

