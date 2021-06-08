Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 37,376 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,376 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.05% of NetEase worth $36,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTES. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in NetEase during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in NetEase by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in NetEase by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA reduced their price objective on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $113.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.36 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.79.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $32.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.12%.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

