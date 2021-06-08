Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 72,372 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,372 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.45% of Cboe Global Markets worth $47,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

CBOE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.31.

CBOE opened at $112.00 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.88%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $114,156.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,879,664.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $213,951.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,033.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,740 shares of company stock worth $2,572,258 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.