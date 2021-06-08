Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 81,250 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,598 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 81,250 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $37,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $654,975,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,941,761 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,876,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,210 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $618,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,281,000 after purchasing an additional 473,124 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.53.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $209.16 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $202.57 and a 52-week high of $306.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.95. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,127 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

