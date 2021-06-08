Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 22.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,177 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Altria Group were worth $36,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Altria Group by 158.2% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $50.49 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.83 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The firm has a market cap of $93.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.61.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

