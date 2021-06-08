Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.00

Shares of Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.99, with a volume of 5079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.92.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGP. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Teekay LNG Partners alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teekay LNG Partners L.P. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

About Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP)

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Teekay LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.