Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,610,161,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,939,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,926,000 after purchasing an additional 700,412 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783,867 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $869,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562,318 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,445,562 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Hemant Taneja sold 72,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.30, for a total transaction of $14,386,466.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.34, for a total value of $1,533,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,451,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,721 shares of company stock valued at $89,247,372 in the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $151.95 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $164.03.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 47.93%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.77.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

