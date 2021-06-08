Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.97

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 3447 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.83.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.67.

Get Telecom Italia alerts:

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.