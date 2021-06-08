Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.63

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.63, with a volume of 23899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised shares of Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

