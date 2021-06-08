Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TDY. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $504.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.00.

NYSE:TDY opened at $416.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies has a 52-week low of $289.19 and a 52-week high of $457.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.01. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.54 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 63 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 53.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 66 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

