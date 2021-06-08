Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Sells $943,253.44 in Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.66, for a total transaction of $943,253.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,452.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Teleflex stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $389.71. The company had a trading volume of 142,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $413.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.75%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 33,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $14,050,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 18,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 389.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 17,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFX. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price objective (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.90.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

