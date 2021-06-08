Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,419 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teleflex by 195.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $462.90.

TFX opened at $392.77 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $413.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a PE ratio of 66.68, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.28 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.75%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

