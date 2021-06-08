Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.60

Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.66.

About Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)

Telkom SA SOC Limited provides information and communications technology services to residential, business, government, wholesale, corporate, and mobile customers in South Africa and internationally. The company offers fixed-line retail voice services and calling plans; fixed-line customer premises equipment rental and sales services, including PABX, computers, routers, modems, telephone handsets, etc.; and broadband solutions, such as access across fiber and copper networks enabling high-speed Internet connectivity.

